NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man came face to face with the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
"It's obviously a Christmas we will never forget," David Malloy said. He was walking his dog less than a block away from the RV police say detonated. He said could hear a faint evacuation announcement.
"There was an officer walking toward me, and I said 'we need to evacuate? what's going on?' And right then the bomb went off, and I was looking down second avenue, so I was looking right at the explosion," Malloy said. "It was really loud, and I saw the fireball move from one side of the street and across the street and then up into the air."
Back at home, Malloy found his family's apartment, half a block away from the blast, was shaken too - covered in glass from shattered windows and other debris. "Our place is covered in soot and dirt."
Malloy, much like the city, said they are bruised, not broken. "I feel very thankful and it's obviously a Christmas we'll never forget in a way nobody could have ever dreamed of."
