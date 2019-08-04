VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL (WSMV) - Volusia County Beach Safety officials report a man from Nashville was standing in knee-deep water when he was bit by a shark on Sunday.
Officials say it happened around 3 p.m. on New Smyrna Beach.
The 68-year-old man suffered minor cuts to his right foot.
Officials say he refused transport to the hospital, and he was bandaged up and released.
This is the third person to be bitten by a shark in two days.
On Saturday afternoon, two surfers were also bitten around the same time in New Smyrna Beach.
A man who was surfing was bitten on his right foot, while a woman who had been surfing was bitten on her right hand.
The woman will require surgery, officials said, but her injuries are not life-threatening.
