A Nashville man says he was attacked at a local grocery store all because of the shoes he was wearing.
Jacobi Campbell says five men began harassing him as soon as he walked into the store.
“They were following me around the store, calling me all kinds of N bombs and yelling this man does not respect troops and things of that nature," said Campbell. “I don’t think this was more of a racial situation, more just people looking to cause trouble.”
Campbell was wearing Nike shoes during a time when people were protesting the brand after an ad aired showing Colin Kaepernick, the football player who knelt during the National Anthem.
“I didn’t say anything I just turned around one time and said hey man if you want to buy me some more shoes today, I will change out of my shoes if it makes you happy," said Campbell.
Campbell says the men followed him around the store for roughly ten minutes before it got physical.
“I was getting some detergent, fabric softener, some Gain. They decided to knock the first one out of my hand," said Campbell. “I went and got a snack and then as I was walking out of the aisle, the guy actually walked up and pushed me and I was like oh man.”
That's when one of the men got security, Campbell says.
“Security came and of course they go after me, the quiet guy," said Campbell.
A woman in the aisle quickly spoke up, coming to Campbell's defense.
"She flashed her badge and was like I was in the aisle and I’ve been monitoring the situation and I know that nothing happened and that these people were the aggressors.”
The woman, Campbell says, was an off-duty metro police officer.
“They asked if I wanted to press charges. I said no simply because I think the lesson in this is far more reaching than that," said Campbell.
Campbell, who is also the pastor at Bell Road Church of the Nazarene, says his take away from this situation is that words matter - the old saying you're taught as a child that 'sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me' isn't necessarily true.
“Words are power, sometimes it’s good to hold that opinion in," said Campbell. “The next time it won’t be me. Who knows what another guy would do or who knows where they’ll do it to someone else. It could have been my wife. It could have been my kids. It could have been any vulnerable person.”
Campbell doesn't know the name of the officer and hopes to find out so he can thank her. He calls the officer his angel.
