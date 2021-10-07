NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man they suspect is a serial car burglar. Police say 22-year-old Laron Saunders was arrested Thursday while trying to sell a $1,500 pair stolen of headphones.
Police have charged Saunders with breaking into vehicles on Wedgewood Avenue, Grantland Avenue, and Ferguson Avenue.
If you have any information about these burglaries, call Crime Stoppers.
