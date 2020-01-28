PADUCAH, KY (WSMV) - Police in Paducah, Kentucky have arrested a 43-year-old Nashville man on attempted murder and other charges after he admitted to hitting a 68-year-old man with a stolen van in an attempt to rob him.
According to Paducah Police Department, Robert Thomas Aitken is also facing additional charges of second-degree assault, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing/evading police on foot, third-degree terroristic threats, driving on a suspended license, and receiving stolen property.
Aitken told investigators that he intentionally hit James G. Cates with his van to either kill him or knock him unconscious so he could rob him. Cates was walking in the area of Court Avenue and Jennifer Lynn Drive in Paducah around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning when he was struck.
Cates told officers that Aitken initially offered to call 911 but then attempted to drive away. Cates said he struggled with him, got the keys to the van and threw them in a nearby yard. Aitken reportedly threatened to shoot Cates before he fled the scene.
Aitken was later found on Buckner Lane in Paducah and continued to flee from officers. He was reportedly belligerent, threatened to shoot the officers, and was finally taken into custody after being tasered.
Aitken was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. No firearm was found on Aitken or in the van. Cates was taken to Baptist Health Paducah Hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.