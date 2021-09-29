NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man has been arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' Wright Middle School on September 27th. Metro police have charged Osama Awali with communicating a threat against a school employee.
Police say Awali was upset that his daughter could not transfer schools. Awali called the MNPS customer service line to complain and told the call taker that he would show up and physically punch the principal. Police say Awali then said he "may as well shoot the place up."
Officers responded to the Wright Middle School the following morning and when Awali arrived to drop off his daughter, he was taken into custody. Awali told police he has a short temper but did not intend to actually "shoot up the school."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.