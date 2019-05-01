NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced Wednesday that a felon was charged by the FBI for robbing the same Nashville bank twice.
Police say 53-year-old Harry Cunningham robbed the SunTrust bank on Thoroughbred Lane today at 10:40 a.m., as well as Saturday.
Cunningham faces federal charges from the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force.
Police say during the robbery today, Cunningham cut in line and demanded money. Nobody saw a weapon, according to a press release.
Cunningham fled with the money and was later taken into custody by Brentwood Police. Cunningham is in Metro Nashville Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.