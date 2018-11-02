CLARKSVILLE, TN - Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested a man who they said had several stolen vehicles and forged cashier's checks.
Trivillus Marquiso Harris, 46, was arrested on forgery, theft, and criminal impersonation charges. Invesitgators said Harris attempted to purchase na enclosed trailer from a Clarksville man with a forged cashier's check on October 29. The man found Harris to be suspicious and contacted the Sheriff's Office.
Investigators soon discovered Harris was in possession of two stolen Ducati motorcycles, a stolen Audi Q5, a stolen 2008 Dodge truck, numerous preprinted cashier's checks, and numerous titles to stolen motorcycles and vehicles.
They also found that Harris is a suspect in thefts that occurred in Nashville, Murfreesboro, and St. Louis, Missouri. Harris has used aliases such as Taylor Hill, Tyler Hill, and Dave Melson and may have operated a computer repair, handyman, and automotive customization business to defraud customers.
Harris has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1999, and has an outstanding warrant in Virginia for violation of probation and in Florida for traffic violations. Harris also has four outstanding warrants in Davidson County, wanted on two counts of theft of property and two counts of forgery.
In Montgomery County, Harris was charged with auto theft, forgery, criminal impersonation, fugitive wanted by another state, and is also being held on out of county warrants. His bond is $350,000.
If you or someone you may know have been defrauded or was attempted to be defrauded by Harris, please contact Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (931) 648-0611 or your local law enforcement agency.
