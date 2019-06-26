NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A Nashville man was arrested after the woman he was renting a room to found a camera hidden and recording in the bathroom.
The victim told police that she found the hidden camera, along with a 32GB Micro SD memory card inside, on June 7th at the Sulphur Creek Road home, where she had been renting a room from Andrew Walsh.
Police interviewed Walsh a few days later, and he admitted to the Metro PD detective that he had purchased the camera online with the intent of secretly recording the victim in the nude.
The victim told police that she had also had a sixteen-year-old relative staying with her for a number of days, and Walsh told police he knew the teen girl would also be recorded, although he says she was not his primary target.
Walsh told police he had placed the camera with the intent of capturing nude images of the victim, and that he had examined the recordings the device had captured, including seeing both victims in various stages of nudity.
Police executed a search warrant on the memory card, and forensic analysis of the media found multiple videos of both victims in all uses of the bathroom, including getting into and out of the shower. Police say all videos recovered from the memory card were recorded between June 2nd and June 5th of this year.
Andrew Walsh was arrested for two counts of unlawful photography of a person when the victim has a reasonable expectation of privacy, without prior consent of the individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.