Anthony Thomas, Jr.
Courtesy: Hendersonville PD

HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - On July 2, 2020 Hendersonville Police responded to numerous overnight vehicle burglaries that occurred throughout the Northwest Hendersonville area.

After an ongoing investigation, detectives were able to identify Anthony Thomas, Jr., 18, as the suspect.

Hendersonville Police obtained warrants charging Anthony Thomas with Aggravated Burglary, nineteen counts of Auto Burglary, four counts of Vandalism, and eight counts of Theft.

Hendersonville Police sought the assistance of the Metro Nashville Police Department in locating Anthony Thomas and on Wednesday August 5th the Metro Nashville Police Department was able to locate and arrest Anthony Thomas Jr.  Anthony Thomas Jr. is being held in jail in Davidson County on unrelated charges with a hold from Sumner County Jail.

Police would ask that anyone with information on these cases please call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113.

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

