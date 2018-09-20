A man was arrested at his East Nashville home after police obtained a search warrant and found 2,348 vials of THC oil, 75 packages of THC edibles, other drug paraphernalia and more than $3,000 cash, Metro Police announced.
Police arrested Zachery Sterns, 32, at his Rosecliff Drive home. The case found is believed to be from the sale of controlled substances.
Zachery Sterns, 32, arrested at his Rosecliff Dr home in East Nashville after a search warrant revealed a stock of 2,348 vials of THC oil, 75 assorted pkgs of THC edibles, other items of drug paraphernalia & $3080 cash believed to be from the sale of controlled substances. pic.twitter.com/jQ6WqHk2L0— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2018
