NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested on Tuesday for possessing four Dropbox accounts that contained hundreds of videos and photos of minors engaged in sex acts, according to police.
Police said Caleb Pickens, 19, was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor as the result of an investigation after information was received from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning four Dropbox accounts linked to him at his Herman Street residence.
Search warrants to Dropbox found those accounts contained hundreds of pornographic videos and photos of minors engaged in sex acts.
Pickens acknowledged to police that he used social media platforms to communicate with other persons and exchange links to Dropbox account to trade sexual images and videos of minors.
Pickens is being held in lieu of $85,000 bond.
