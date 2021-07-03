NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police department arrested a man after he fired a firework mortar at an MNPD helicopter shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.
Police said that 18-year-old John Schmid from Franklin fired the firework at the law enforcement helicopter when it was flying at around 500 feet over south Nashville near Haywood Lane.
The helicopter was patrolling as part of a counter street racing initiative.
John Schmid is facing two counts of aggravated assault on police and a charge for felony reckless endangerment.
