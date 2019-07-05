NASHVILLE (WSMV) – A Nashville man was arrested early Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated and crashing into a fire truck.
On July 4 around 1:50 a.m., investigators responded to a vehicle crash involving a truck and a fire truck.
When investigators arrived, they learned from Nashville Fire Department investigators that they saw 23-year-old Roberto Orellana Alarcon drinking a beer while driving.
Orellana Alarcon reportedly drove around a parked police car with emergency lights flashing before driving into a fire truck. He told investigators that he was driving the truck. Investigators noted Orellana Alarcon was clearly drunk and smelled of alcohol. He also told police he was coming from home and was trying to go home, and was confused on which direction he was going.
During a DUI investigation, Orellana Alarcon failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DUI and agreed to a breath sample. After being unable to give an adequate reading, he consented to a blood draw and was transported to Nashville General Hospital to have that done. It is unclear how much his blood alcohol content was at this time.
Orellana Alarcon faces charges of DUI and driving on a suspended license.
