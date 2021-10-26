NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have taken a man into custody accused of rape of a child, aggravated assault, and coercion of a witness. 19-year-old Trevaun Glenn is behind bars after a 12-year-old girl came forward claiming Glenn had been raping her for nearly a year. The girl also said Glenn threatened her and her family with a gun.
Police took Glenn into custody Monday night after trying to evade them. Police say he backed his car into a concrete pillar at the apartment complex where he was apprehended. A detective was able to disable the car and take Glenn into custody. He was found with 2.5 grams of cocaine and 4.5 grams of crack in his coat. Further testing showed both contained fentanyl. Authorities also found a 45 caliber handgun and an AR-15 in the car when he was arrested.
Glenn is currently being held on a $140K bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.