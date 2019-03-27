NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants after surveillance video showed him stealing women's underwear from an apartment complex laundry room.
The man, identified as 41-year-old Jose Luis Gonzalez, stole underwear on two separate occasions: December 23 and March 11.
Police say during the December incident, Gonzalez put multiple pair of underwear down his pants and masturbated. He then put them back in the dryer.
In the March incident, Gonzalez put the underwear in a bag and left the laundry room for about 15 minutes before putting the garments back in the dryers.
Both incidents occurred at the Biltmore Place Apartments on Glastonbury Road. Gonzalez does not live in the apartment complex. He faces burglary and public indecency charges.
