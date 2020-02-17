KEY WEST, FL (WSMV) - A 19-year-old from Nashville is facing charges after allegedly punching a Florida Keys Deputy in the face.
Police say Noah Bostelman was involved in a fight on Saturday night at Oceans Edge Resort & Marina on Stock Island in Florida. Officers say he ran from the fight on the dock and went to a nearby restaurant.
A deputy found him at Yellowfin Bar & Grill and ask him numerous times about the fight. Bostelman ignored the deputy twice and then grabbed him on the wrist. The deputy attempted to put Bostelman in a hold, but he resisted and punched the deputy in the face.
Officials say Bostelman continued to resist even when another deputy tried to arrest him. He was eventually tasered and handcuffed.
A witness of the fight says he and his wife were telling Bostelman to be quiet when Bostelman then ran up and punched the witness in the face.
Bostelman told the deputies that the other suspect was his younger brother and claimed they were "play fighting." The other suspect has not been found or identified.
He was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center to be medically cleared. Bostelman was then then taken to jail and charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one county of battery and resisting arrest with violence.
