NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Another candidate has announced his intention to run for Mayor of Nashville in the next election set for August against incumbent mayor David Briley.
According to a release provided to News4, Harold "Hollywood Howie" Garoutte is a retired US Army sergeant originally from Oregon and has been a resident of Nashville since 2014.
Garoutte is currently the owner and operator of Southern Country Radio and was an actor and former extra on the musical drama 'Nashville'. He attended Franklin High School in Portland, Oregon and received his GED through the Army National Guard.
Garoutte is making several promises including hiring more Metro Police officers and giving those officers and Metro Firefighters "the cost of living raise they were promised."
Garoutte also wants affordable housing for everyone, and more housing for the homeless and homeless veterans; as well as more buses for the city's transit system, a push for cost of living increases, and tougher laws on teen violence.
Garoutte is also passionate about protecting Music Row, and wants to make the neighborhood historic and ban high-rises there. He also proposes lifting a ban on street performers playing on Broadway.
Mayor David Briley is planning to seek re-election to office. Only one other candidate has confirmed their intentions to run for mayor so far, current state representative John Ray Clemmons.
News4 reached out to the Davidson County Election Commission who told us they have not heard of Garoutte's plans to run. Garoutte tells News4 that his paperwork to run has been submitted.
