NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say the man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her father had an order of protection filed against him.
The shooting happened inside a Vanna Court home in Antioch on Monday afternoon.
"Whenever there's a crime, people say oh, I didn't expect this to be in our neighborhood and we did not either," a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said.
The neighbor saw two people taken out of the home and put into ambulances. At that moment, she knew it was serious.
"I had never seen anything like that before. I've lived here 27 years. So, it was kind of a shock and I was just kind of like glued to watching it," the neighbor said.
MNPD said 27-year-old James Legget kicked in the door of the home and opened fire hitting his ex-girlfriend in the chest and leg.
Police also said her father was shot in the jaw and one of his hands.
"It's scary. I have kids. It's typically a quiet place around here, but when that kind of violence happens, it makes you worry for your family," Tressa Bilbo, another neighbor said.
Police said the suspect surrendered to officers after running into the woods.
"I'm glad because someone needs to be accountable for what they did to these two people," a neighbor said.
Police said the ex-girlfriend is in extremely critical condition. Her father is expected to survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.