A vacation of a lifetime turned deadly in Alaska on Monday night.
Two seaplanes carrying 14 people collided mid-air, killing five people. Two others are missing.
Brody Dunlap, of Nashville, was on board the Royal Princess cruise ship where the victims took off.
Dunlap had been enjoying the cruise until he heard about the news about his fellow passengers who were aboard the planes.
“This happened about one in the afternoon. We were told two seaplanes collided,” said Dunlap. “It’s real sad. All of the families that are on board, you go on a cruise and you don’t expect this. You’re enjoying your vacation.”
Dunlap said after passengers were told of the tragedy, the ship went from a party atmosphere to eerily quiet in just minutes.
“It could have happened to anybody. No one is promised tomorrow,” said Dunlap. “This tragedy has affected everyone on the ship, including the staff.”
The seaplane excursions are particularly popular with tourists aboard cruise ships, Dunlap said.
The passengers who had signed up for similar air excursions quickly canceled and were given refunds.
“I have a friend who lives in Anchorage. He recommended a helicopter excursion. No I’m reguessing,” said Dunlap.
The cruises are booked months in advance. The ship returns to Vancouver, BC on Saturday.
The cruise line is trying to make the best of what little time on board remains for the passengers.
“It’s tragic, but the ship has continued to improve the guest experience, trying to make it enjoyable,” said Dunlap.
