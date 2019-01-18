NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It doesn't look like the number of people moving to Nashville will be slowing down anytime soon.
Music City has just been named one of the top cities to move to in 2019.
CubeSmart surveyed more than 1,200 people to compile their list.
Nashville is ranked as the eighth-most popular place for new residents. Those who responded credit Nashville for its shopping, nightlife and tight community spirit as reasons to move here.
Here's the top 10:
- Anchorage, AK
- Bangor, ME
- Las Vegas, NV
- Myrtle Beach, SC
- Honolulu, HI
- Key West, FL
- Los Angeles, CA
- Nashville, TN
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Houston, TX
Click here to read more about the list.
