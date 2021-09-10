NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another Metro Councilman announced a proposal to make party buses play by the same rules as pedal taverns.

Councilor Freddie O’Connell is starting the first step in this process to give the city the ability to regulate party buses.

“That is the hard part of trying to participate in an industry with so many bad actors,” O'Connell explained. “We’ve seen this in every single circumstance [i.e.] short-term rentals.”

Once the city secures the authority to make the rules, O’Connell recommends the Transportation Licensing Commission regulate hours of operation, routes, noise levels, and open container rules.

O’Connell said he’d like to see entertainment vehicles shift from a ‘bring-your-own-alcohol’ business to one that must be licensed to serve it.

“Let’s transfer both the liability and sort of that opportunity to serve to the operators. It would be sort of almost like a catering license," O’Connell said.

“Right now, it’s just angry mob with lanterns and pitchforks wanting to come after us, and the [vilifying] has been tough,” Nick Lyon, owner of Hell on Wheels, told News4 Tuesday.

The open container rules O’Connell is proposing are different from the outright ban on open containers in motorized vehicles proposed earlier this week.

“It’s not a ban. It’s applying the existing regulatory framework to a new class of vehicles,” he explained. “We’re trying to get these under control, and then we’ll see where the landscape is. And if things need to reign in or expand a little bit- but right now, there is nothing.”

Organizations and lawmakers reacted to the proposed legislation.

Safe Fun Nashville Statement “We’re proud to see a real first step to making downtown a safer place to live, work, learn, and play. Council Member O’Connell’s legislation will not only close loopholes that have allowed the worst offenders among transportainment to run rampant, but will ensure that Nashville will remain a vibrant, safe place for visitors and residents alike. Now it’s time for the rest of Metro Council and Mayor Cooper to pass this legislation and clean up the party vehicle scene before someone else ends up under the wheels of a bus.” - Jim Schmitz, co-organizer for Safe Fun Nashville.

Mayor John Cooper tweeted that the legislation is to "address the flagrant quality of life issues posed by aspects of the entertainment transportation industry." He added that he would "continue to work with stakeholders" during the upcoming state legislative session.

