NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) Nashville made a bang July 4th, with the largest single-day event in the city’s history.
Crowd numbers grew exponentially as the day went along, ending Sunday night with what is predicted to be an historic attendance.
“We haven’t been out in a long time in a place like this where it’s open and we’re excited to come to Nashville,” Jonathan George, visiting from Knoxville with his family said.
Two of the biggest draws - a free concert headlined by country star Brad Paisley and and the biggest Independence Day fireworks show in the country.
“Nashville really know how to party, I tell you,” Lorenzo Williams said.
Paisley took the stage at the end of Broadway at 8 p.m. More than a hundred people sat in their chairs waiting for him when gates opened at noon. Paisley invited special guest Kelsey Ballerini out to the stage during his show.
“Definitely wanted to be the first ones here, we wanted to be front and center, and so whenever they let us come through we took off running to get here,” Megan Fuselier said.
The fireworks show drew ooh’s and aah’s when it began just before 10 o’clock, before a booming grand finale.
News 4 will update this story once it receives an attendance number from the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation.
