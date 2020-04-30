NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A woman living in Nashville Public Housing is continuing to help feed families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even before a story by NEWS4, Samaria Leach has received lots of praise. Leach was feeding families and their kids lunch out of her own pocket after the start of COVID-19.
Three days a week, Leach found a way to feed lunch to 50 kids a day out of school and stuck at home kids.
The word got out and donations came in from NEWS4 viewers. So many donations came in that she was able to increase her aide to kids. Now she’s serving more than 100 kids a day.
Six feet apart high-fives for everyone and a good lunch for the kids. Leach just keeps going the easiest way to donate and help is finding her on her Facebook page. To donate, click here.
