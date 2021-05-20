NASHVILLE (WSMV) - New speed limit signs are going up in residential neighborhoods around Nashville and many locals are noticing a change in the numbers.
"I mean really all around here it's just speeding truly," a concerned Nashville resident said.
In many areas, speed limits are dropping from 30 miles per hour to 25. But some avid runners like Jeffrey Clemens, say they haven't seen a difference in the speed along Knob Road.
"I ride my bike and jog around here everyday and the people that live in the neighborhood seemed to know what the speed limit is, but I think on Knob road especially there's a lot of heavy foot drivers," Clemens said.
Emily Gates works in the area and says she sees cars not slowing down at all.
"Unfortunately, on this road, it's a dangerous road. And there are lots of families in this neighborhood. I mean like it's literally babies in all of these houses. And you know without sidewalks and people going pretty fast is pretty terrifying," Gates said.
At the corner of Knob Road and Kendall Drive, there is a 30 miles per hour pavement marking, but nearby, the sign say 25 miles per hour, causing some confusion.
The city says crews still have work to do and that it will take a couple more months to update pavement markings.
"There is nothing that is that important for you to go that quickly through a neighborhood. And you know I would just be mindful of everybody around you-of all of your surroundings, just be patient," Gates said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.