NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With the recent outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, towns, cities and states are seeing the negative impact it is having.
As of Thursday afternoon, Tennessee has 154 confirmed cases in the state with 75 in Davidson County.
Nashville has closed down their main strip of Broadway bars and restaurants making it seem like a ghost town to visitors and locals.
With all of the closures, according to Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation, Nashville is estimated to lose about $155.99 Million in direct spending from different events.
As of Thursday, 448 meetings and conventions were cancelled in the city. This represents 302,240 room nights and 238,463 attendees.
