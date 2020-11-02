NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music City is looking its next director of economic and community development.
Mayor John Cooper's office is looking for someone "to attract and retain quality jobs across the economic spectrum – from small business to major industry." However, the person in the position will also need to continue "furthering his vision for sustainable and equitable development in Nashville’s neighborhoods."
The next director of economic and community development will work closely with the mayor.
"I’m committed to supporting small businesses, harnessing the energy of our creative economy, and helping grow a world-class, local workforce,” Cooper said in a statement on Monday. “By investing in our human capital and in our neighborhoods, we will create a city that companies, entrepreneurs, and employees find irresistible.”
