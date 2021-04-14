NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Music City will lift even more COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, as the city's vaccination rate reaches over 30 percent.
Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday that Nashville's indoor and outdoor capacities will increase starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday as a result of successful vaccination rates.
Reopening Update: Corresponding with over 30% of Nashville residents having received a vaccine, the following capacity increases go into effect on Friday.Visit https://t.co/0pJXgPi0hQ to sign up to get your vaccine! #50by5 pic.twitter.com/LyKM9q111E— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 14, 2021
Restaurants and bars will be allowed to return to normal 3 a.m. closing times, with 225 people allowed per floor.
Gathering sizes has also increased to 15 for those dining indoors and to 25 for those dining outside.
Seniors are getting closer to their graduation date. With some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, it could be another year of modified graduation ceremonies.
Indoor events can allow up to 3,000 people with health department approval, while events deemed 'higher risk' can increase to 225 people.
Outdoor arenas can also fill to 40 percent capacity with indoor arenas limited to 33 percent.
Health officials in Nashville no longer require people to wear masks outdoors.
Mayor Cooper is still encouraging Nashville to reach it's goal of having 50 percent of residents vaccinated by May 1.
