From Graceland to Music City to Rocky Top, Tennessee welcomed 119 million visitors this past year. That's 6 million more tourists than last year.
Nashville was the biggest contribution to the record breaking year for the Volunteer State, delivering a 7% increase in tourism dollars. Nashville counted for nearly a third of the state's visitor spending with 15.8 million visitors in 2018.
In all, more than $22 billion was spent in Tennessee last year with Nashville raking in $7 billion of that.
Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, says that next year could even top this year thanks to a record-breaking NFL Draft and CMA Fest. "Everything we've been doing from CMA and July 4th and New Years Eve and bigger conventions... and having two convention centers, having Opryland be as successful as it is, has just raised the profile and awareness and attractiveness of the city," says Spyridon.
However, with a growing city comes some growing pains. This year, Vanderbilt released a poll showing that many locals are frustrated with Nashville's fast-paced growth. But city leaders say the rise and success is what's keeping our economy booming.
"We have some growing pains without question, we're aware," says Spryridon, "But it's a much better position to be in managing growing pains than worrying about where the next customer's gonna come from."
Tennessee’s growth is outpacing the nation in all areas of travel including tax revenue, expenditures, payroll and employment.
