NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Tennessee lawmakers said their campaign signs were targeted, because they are Democrats.
Representative Mike Stewart, and Representative Darren Jernigan, who both represent Nashville, both have gone through many political campaigns.
Jernigan, had two big roadway campaign posters at different locations vandalized. The campaign poster on John Hager Road was particularly troubling.
"It was first vandalized, then the sign was taken out of the frame, then it was set on fire," Jernigan said.
But what was even more disturbing for Jernigan was the online death threat he received, requiring Metro police protection.
"About three months ago, I got my first death threat. Metro police watched my house for a couple of weeks," Jernigan. "That shakes you a little bit when something like that happens."
Stewart said his political poster on Elm Hill Pike was also targeted. He believes it was run over by a vehicle.
"We've had two of these big signs run over by trucks. My sign says 'strong Democratic leadership,'" Stewart said. "All I can say, is that some people were not for strong Democratic leadership, so they go after it."
Stewart said he hopes what is happening is nor prelude to the upcoming November elections.
"I hope we don't have this behavior, where people are breaking the law, running over signs, acting crazy, that's the last thing we need in our country," Stewart said.
The lawmakers said they will not give in to any form of intimidation.
