NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville music producer and a hair salon owner are taking their fight to run businesses out of their homes to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Lij Shaw, a Nashville music producer, has been battling this fight since 2015. It all started when he got a letter from the city saying he had to shut his home studio down because it violated a residential zoning ordinance. The law states that if you live in a residential zone, serving clients on the property is against the law.

In 2017, Shaw challenged the ordinance in court. A judge denied the city's motion to dismiss his lawsuit, keeping the door open for Shaw's case. Now the case has made its way to the state Supreme Court.

Musician sues city after being ordered to shut down home recording studio There’s a chance some Nashville business owners are breaking the law and don’t even know it. A law that's been on the books for years makes it difficult to work from home.

The Institute of Justice, representing Shaw, said that Nashville temporarily repealed the on-site client law during the pandemic. However, the temporary repeal expires in 2023, and the new law still treats Shaw worse than other types of home-based businesses.

"I think most people in this city have absolutely no idea there is a law like this," Shaw said. "Hey, would you mind please letting me make a living and continue to live here in East Nashville and feed my family?"

The case is expected to go in front of the court on Wednesday at noon.