A Nashville law firm is speaking out against ICE after the government agency arrested an illegal immigrant in their parking lot.
Jose Fernando Andrade-Sanchez was shot by ice agents during an attempted on September 5 in Antioch. Nearly two weeks later, he was arrested in South Nashville, moments after seeking legal counsel.
"I certainly felt violated yesterday, that's for sure," his attorney, Aaron Dendy told News4. He said ICE showed up at the Ozment firm with their guns drawn, and forced Andrade-Sanchez to the ground. Another agent stood over him, pointing his firearm.
"We tried to tell them that he was wounded. he was trying to tell them that he was wounded," Dendy explained. He added that his office has helped with FBI and ICE arrests before, and what took place Tuesday went beyond the issue of immigration. "I was just sad, because it seems so fundamental to our society in America that someone should be able to meet and talk with their attorney."
An ICE spokesperson told News4 the agents acted in accordance with federal law and policy during Tuesday's arrest. They deferred all other questions to the U.S. attorney's office.
Andrade-Sanchez plead guilty to a re-entry by previously deported alien charge. He is scheduled to appear in federal court Monday for a detention hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.