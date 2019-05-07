NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new push to help mothers and babies in Nashville was announced on Tuesday by Mayor David Briley and the Metro Public Health Department.
They announced the Nashville Strong Babies Project, created from a $5.47 million grant to increase health outcomes for around 700 families each year living in Nashville neighborhoods that experience the highest rates of infant mortality.
“Nashville loses a kindergarten class of babies every single year, and every five days a family is watching their baby taking their last breath and burying them. That is completely unacceptable,” said DYuanna Allen-Robb, Director, Maternal Child and Adolescent Health for Metro Public Health Department. “In Napier and Sudekum and communities like this, one out of every two babies, particularly African-American babies, born will not live to see their first birthday. The reasons and conditions that have created that, they are conditions that we can change.”
The new program will help families in seven zip codes – 37115, 37207, 37208, 37210, 37216, 37218 and 37221.
Allen-Robb said the goal is to give every family the resources and support they need to celebrate their child’s first birthday by providing pre- and postnatal care, home visiting services and other health services for women and babies.
