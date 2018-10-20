Many brave veterans who risk their lives to serve our country come home to nothing and are left in the streets. That's why Nashville is launching the 90 in 90 campaign to give homeless veterans a home within 90 days.
The 90 in 90 campaign will give homeless veterans a permanent home and reduce the number of them you see in the streets.
“We’ve already housed 16 people and we’ve got 10 more that are heading that direction in the next couple weeks and so we hope to make that goal," a representative from the Room in the Inn tells me.
For people like Carrie Taston who served in the army and national guard while trying to raise three kids, this is more than just a home.
“It means freedom. It means getting on with my life and starting over again," Taston says.
She signed her lease for her new home yesterday and the timing couldn't be better with the cold weather quickly approaching.
“They’ve been so great to me. They worked really hard with me and help me out. They took me by the hand and sorted me through it all," Taston says.
If you would like to help house a veteran and join the 90 in 90 campaign, you can find more information here.
https://www.nashville.gov/News-Media/News-Article/ID/8022/90-in-90-Campaign.aspx
