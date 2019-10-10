NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is home to the largest Kurdish population in the United States.
More than 20,000 are estimated to live in the Music City.
Their plan is to protest President Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Northern Syria at the Federal Building at 801 Broadway on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On Thursday, they were making signs ahead of the protest.
"Yeah, we're here and we think that we're protected and we're safe and we're happy, but our hearts are still with the people there," Klavish Faraj who is Kurdish said.
Faraj was born in Northern Syria where the fight is happening now. Turkish forces are attacking the Kurds who helped the U.S. defeat ISIS.
"They've heard the bombings. They've seen the shootings," Faraj said.
Faraj's mother and sister were there the day President Trump made his announcement ordering U.S. troops to withdraw from the area.
"The people there didn't believe it. They were like 'these are rumors. We've always stood by Donald Trump's side. We've fought ISIS,'" Faraj said.
Now Faraj and others in Nashville want to show unity.
Ryber Ali with the Tennessee Kurdish Community Council wants to send a strong message to those who can press the president to change his mind.
"Stand with the Kurds. We want our basic human rights," Ali said.
Ali said enough people have died since Turkey launched their attack against the Kurds and it has to stop.
"These aren't terrorists. These aren't insurgents. These aren't people looking for trouble. These are innocent children, infants, moms, dads," Ali said.
