NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local drive is underway to help the Kurds that are being displaced in war-torn Syria. Nashville has the largest Kurdish community in the Untied States and those here are asking for help and donations to send supplies overseas.
What started as a coat drive has turned in to much more. Nejeer Zebari, who is leading the efforts, says that while he wishes he didn't have to do this, he is taken aback by the community's support.
They are asking for anything from coats, hats and gloves to toiletries. Zebari says the climate here in Nashville is almost identical in Syria-- the colder it gets here, the colder it becomes there, and the people who were displaced only have the clothes on their backs.
Zebari says the best way to donate items is through the group's Amazon wish list. The supplies will be put in a shipping container and sent overseas.
