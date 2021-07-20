NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Since the beginning of crime, law enforcement has existed to hold criminals responsible for disturbing law and order. In fact, the title of "Sheriff" is one of the oldest terms of law enforcement, dating back to 9th century England and 17th century America.
The Nashville Jail Museum is an exhibit available to the public at the Nashville Sheriff Headquarters where visitors can learn about the history of crime and order in Music City.
News4's Terry Bulger spoke with Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall about the history of crime in the city. Sheriff Hall told News4 that while the ball and chain may be gone, crime never really disappears, it just changes.
"I think that's the story told here, Prohibition issues the same back then it was alcohol, now it's drugs," said Sheriff Hall.
The exhibit tells the story of how capturing criminals is a long tradition in Music City. Many of the faces that have gone in and out of jail left behind names and their faces; Some of them famous. Mugshots of famous arrestees like Rep. John Lewis reveal that while crime may never change, perspectives do.
