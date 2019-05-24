Cities throughout the nation are fed up with scooters.
In Washington DC, they limited the number to 400. For some perspective, Nashville has over 4,000. Some Metro Council Members are saying-30 days is too long. They want them out now.
The Nashville Fire Department responded to 43 scooter injury calls last month. This month, Brady Gaulke died. Councilman Steve Glover says they have given scooter companies ample opportunities to fix their issues
“No more being nice. Now we have to say bye bye," Glover says.
The mayor sent a letter to all seven scooters companies telling them to address safety and accessible issues or they are out. Of the seven, Bird, Lyft and Lime responded saying they hope to continue working with the city and create a compromise. CMA Fest is less than 2 weeks away. This event brings in tens of thousands of visitors. Glover worries the influx of people will cause more safety issues.
“Our tourists are coming in now. The people who live in Nashville-it’s extremely uncomfortable to go downtown," Glover tells me.
Nashville isn’t the only place dealing with the scooter crisis. San Francisco, Seattle, and Boston have all enacted scooter bans.
Yes, scooters can be profitable. Nashville only makes $35 per scooter. In Austin, Texas companies pay $100 per scooter. Glover says money shouldn’t be a motive.
"The last thing we want to do is alienate those here in Nashville who pay taxes," Glover says.
The Pilot Program allowing scooters in Nashville ends in April 2020. Metro council can take action to ban them before that date or they could raise permit fees for companies which could lead to few scooters on the streets.
