NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new app is helping Nashville residents stay safe during emergencies.
The Metro Emergency Alert and Notification System, or MEANS, can send users notifications via email, text, phone calls, or TTY.
"In an emergency, you need the right message at the right to stay safe," said Michelle Donegan, the director of the Department of Emergency Communications. "When there's a hazard, such as a critical weather event, local criminal activity, or a public health issue, you need to know what to do to keep yourself and your family protected."
According to the app's website, the notifications will "let you know what safety actions to take when there’s danger."
Users can set up location-specific notifications so they can be alerted to danger near their home, school, work, etc.
To register an account, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.