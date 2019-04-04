MEANS app

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new app is helping Nashville residents stay safe during emergencies.

The Metro Emergency Alert and Notification System, or MEANS, can send users notifications via email, text, phone calls, or TTY.

"In an emergency, you need the right message at the right to stay safe," said Michelle Donegan, the director of the Department of Emergency Communications. "When there's a hazard, such as a critical weather event, local criminal activity, or a public health issue, you need to know what to do to keep yourself and your family protected."

According to the app's website, the notifications will "let you know what safety actions to take when there’s danger."

Users can set up location-specific notifications so they can be alerted to danger near their home, school, work, etc.

