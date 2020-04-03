NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport will temporarily close one of its four runways next week for a planned construction project.
The airport will close Runway 2R/20L, the easternmost of BNA's four runaways situated across Donelson Pike, on April 6. The runway has been in operation for 30 years and has reached the end of its useful life. Per FAA standards, the runway and connecting taxiways have reached the point of requiring full reconstruction. The runway is scheduled to reopen in July 2021.
The temporary closure of 2R/20L should have no impact on the level of air travel service provided at the airport. The airport's three other runways will remain operational during this time. Takeoffs and landings previously utilizing 2R/20L will shift to one of the other runways.
This necessary change in flight patterns, which are determined by the FAA’s Air Traffic Controllers, will temporarily result in some residential areas experiencing more flights overhead than before, while other residential areas will experience fewer flights overhead. Neighborhoods likely to experience some change in overflights include parts of Donelson, East Nashville, and South Nashville, including Berry Hill, Oak Hill and Crieve Hall.
