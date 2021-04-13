NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport hit a big milestone on Sunday, as the airport saw the busiest travel day since the start of the pandemic.
Officials at BNA say more than 20,000 passengers took a flight from the airport Sunday. They say the uptick shows a renewed confidence in travel as vaccinations continue to rise in Tennessee and across the country.
We’re starting to see more and more travelers at BNA® with over 20,000 departing passengers this past Sunday. That’s the busiest day since early March last year and shows a renewed confidence in travel as vaccinations continue to be on the rise. pic.twitter.com/NFCtlKi003— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) April 12, 2021
Masks are still required in BNA terminals and on flights, but officials say if you don't have one, the airport will give you one for free at security checkpoints.
