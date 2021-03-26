NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency drill on Friday, according to airport officials.
BNA will rehearse emergency response plans and procedures in conjunction with federal, state, local and community agencies from at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
REMINDER: Our FAA full-scale emergency drill is scheduled for TODAY from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. #JustADrill pic.twitter.com/Y2AUolN0FZ— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 26, 2021
The mock emergency scenario entails actual fire, smoke and explosions that may be visible to the public during the planned simulation.
BNA officials are reminding the public that emergency vehicles, first responders and other equipment will be used to simulate an aircraft accident, but will not be associated with an actual emergency.
The FAA requires airports to conduct full-scale emergency drills every three years. Officials say this year's drill will be scaled back due to COVID-19 protocols limiting volunteer participation.
Runway 13/31 and an adjacent taxiway will be closed during the drill, but officials say flight operations will continue on the airport's other operational runways.
