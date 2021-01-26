NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport (BNA) has been ranked as one of the top airports caught with the most firearms by TSA in 2020.
TSA released on Tuesday a list of top ten airports with the most firearms found last year. They say in 2020, officers found twice as many firearms per million passengers screened at airports compared to 2019.
A total of 3,257 firearms were found on passengers or in their carry-on bags at checkpoints. Of that total, 94 of them were found at BNA ranking it #6 on the list.
“I commend our officers for their commitment to TSA’s security mission by identifying and stopping these weapons at the TSA checkpoints,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye. “Bringing a firearm to a TSA security checkpoint poses a serious risk to TSA officer and passenger safety, and doing so may result in significant fines or arrest.”
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was the highest ranked at #1 with 220 total firearms found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.