NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport Police are warning the public about a scammer recently spotted at the airport.

BNA police say the man pictured will approach passengers with different stories with the intent to solicit money from them. He has been spotted recently at BNA's Terminal A garage. 

The man is likely driving a late model white Audi SUV with Illinois license plates. 

If the man approaches you, you are asked to contact airport police immediately at 615-275-1703. 

