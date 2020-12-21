NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The staff at Nashville’s airport remember the lives of two employees who passed away last week. Construction Manager Rick Williams and Sergeant Keneil Williams both died unexpectedly in unrelated incidents.
Fellow officers are remembering Sgt. Williams who they say was the face of BNA.
“He had the personality of Morgan Freedman, but he had the body of Derrick Henry,” says Chief David Griswold, of the Department of Public Safety at BNA.
He says Sgt. Williams is the first officer the department lost in years. They say he was a hard worker. He started as part of the traffic enforcement team, worked his way to Officer, and finally Sergeant. They say his infectious smile was a gift to all.
“He brought a diversity that we didn’t have,” says Chief Griswold. “He was from Jamaica, he communicated with all different types of people.”
Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy, Robert Givens, says he found out about Sgt. Williams’ unexpected passing while he was at the gym. They met 5 years ago and graduated from the same law enforcement class at the Tennessee Lawn Enforcement Training Academy.
He says it was 10 weeks of learning, but also time to let loose on the basketball court.
“I think the thing I’m going to miss overall is the leadership he showed over at BNA,” says Deputy Givens.
“When Sergeant Williams walked in a room, you knew he was in charge,” says Captain Keene of the BNA Department of Public Safety. “He had that charisma about him, that poise, but his smile was so infectious smile and his personality – you never met a stranger.”
Sergeant Williams leaves behind a wife and daughter. There is a GoFundMe in his name to help the family during this time.
