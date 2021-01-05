NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As National Blood Donor Month kicks off, the Nashville International Airport (BNA) is lending a helping hand.
Happening today, BNA is hosting a blood drive in partnership with Delta Airlines.
The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will help the Red Cross that has an urgent need for blood donors of all blood drives.
To donate, schedule an appointment by clicking here and use the code "DeltaBNA".
Then, go to the 'Arrivals' level near the 'Rental Car Check-In' area to give blood and do your part by helping the Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.