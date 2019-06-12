Nashville International Airport - logo - 2019

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The airport is celebrating a milestone, it’s Nashville International’s 82nd birthday.

Pictures shared on the airport’s social media account on Wednesday showed Berry Field Nashville when it opened in 1937.

The parking lot was small back then and it so happens to be the day the last piece of steel put in place in the new concourse.

The area will have six new gates, dining and retail. It will open next year.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.