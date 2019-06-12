NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The airport is celebrating a milestone, it’s Nashville International’s 82nd birthday.
Pictures shared on the airport’s social media account on Wednesday showed Berry Field Nashville when it opened in 1937.
The parking lot was small back then and it so happens to be the day the last piece of steel put in place in the new concourse.
The area will have six new gates, dining and retail. It will open next year.
#OnThisDay: Berry Field Nashville Airport (BNA) opened on June 12, 1937. Today is our 82nd birthday! Check out these historic images of BNA over the years. #NashvilleHistory pic.twitter.com/xiW68y8OEj— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) June 12, 2019
#BNAVision Milestone: The last piece of steel has been erected at Concourse D! This time next year, we'll be counting down to the ribbon-cutting. Concourse D opens Summer 2020 with six domestic aircraft gates, new dining and new retail. Learn more at https://t.co/OOrqB5eNPZ. pic.twitter.com/mMshIXdnZS— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) June 12, 2019
