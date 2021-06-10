NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new nonstop service flight to sunny Tampa, Florida is making its way to Nashville later this year.
“Tampa is a strong and growing market for both business and leisure travel,” BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen said.
Nashville International Airport officials announced the new service through American Airlines will begin on November 2nd and will be twice daily.
“We’re excited to strengthen our network from Nashville by adding new service to Tampa and the beaches of Florida’s Gulf Coast this fall,” Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning, said.
To find flight information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.