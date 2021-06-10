American Airlines has so much extra wine that it is starting a delivery service

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new nonstop service flight to sunny Tampa, Florida is making its way to Nashville later this year.

“Tampa is a strong and growing market for both business and leisure travel,” BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen said.

Nashville International Airport officials announced the new service through American Airlines will begin on November 2nd and will be twice daily. 

“We’re excited to strengthen our network from Nashville by adding new service to Tampa and the beaches of Florida’s Gulf Coast this fall,” Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning, said. 

