NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Nashville musicians will soon be broadcasting live music straight into living rooms across the world in an effort to help struggling independent venues and artists during the pandemic.
30 virtual concerts will all take place from September 14 into October as part of the "Music City Bandwidth" initiative.
ANNOUNCED! Music City Bandwidth presented by @JackDaniels_US: 30 shows, 15 venues, 120 musicians. And you’re invited to ALL of them. Get the details & get ready to watch at https://t.co/i4lzaTlCfm.#SupportNashvilleStages #KeepIndieLive615 #KeeptheMusicPlaying pic.twitter.com/nWVnMpDeWQ— Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) September 8, 2020
15 venues from the Music Venue Alliance will host all the concerts where 120 Nashville-based artists are slated to perform.
"We were the first to shut down and the last to come back completely," said Chris Blair, owner of the Listening Room Cafe. "To be able to get this diverse group of wonderful venues to bring music back is great not only for the venues but for the artists because we are able to give something back to them."
The plan is for no in-person audiences. Instead, the concert series will be held entirely virtually.
