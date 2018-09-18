We know there are about 100 people moving to Metro Nashville every day and most are bringing cars with them.
Still, four months after the city rejected a transit plan, there isn’t a new one in place, and traffic snarls aren't going away.
“Why are we not moving on this? This is a priority," said community advocate Jeff Carr. "Traffic is not getting better. It’s getting worse."
Carr was big-time against the failed transit initiative. You may remember him as the face of "No Tax for Tracks."
Other than the light rail portion, Carr thought the plan looked pretty good. It included more synchronized lights and timed technology to ease congestion during peak times.
“Anything that would improve flow, which in our age of technology, would be a very doable thing," said Nashville native David Allen. "I think we actually should investigate and put our energies [into that]."
Allen has lived in Nashville for 45 years and is ready for a high-tech, futuristic plan.
Of the 830 traffic signals around the city, 697 have been synchronized.
That’s 84-percent, but it takes funding to keep the timing and technology up to date.
Nashville transplant Jenny Weaver just move here from Los Angeles where that kind of technology was sprinkled throughout the city.
“Where we did have them, it was amazing," Weaver said.
She actually doesn't think Nashville has a traffic problem.
“The last time I was in Los Angeles, I spent four hours in my car going three places so this is a really welcome relief for me,” Weaver explained.
